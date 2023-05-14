Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has finally received his first chance to start a match after a gap of 390 days, as reported by goal.com. The Frenchman was included in the starting XI for Juventus’ home fixture against Cremonese on Sunday.

Pogba’s journey back to the starting lineup has been challenging, as he has battled with injuries since his return to Turin in the summer of 2022. Shortly after his arrival from Manchester United as a free agent, the talented midfielder suffered a serious knee injury. However, Pogba has persevered and worked hard to regain his form and fitness, which has now earned him a spot in the starting lineup after over a year of waiting.

The last time Pogba started a match of any kind was for Manchester United in a Premier League encounter against Liverpool on April 19, 2022. Unfortunately, his involvement in that game was short-lived, as he was forced off the field after just 10 minutes. Despite the setback, Pogba impressed Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri with his cameo off the bench in a recent Europa League semi-final against Sevilla.

Now, Allegri is giving the enigmatic 30-year-old an opportunity to add to his nine appearances and 137 minutes of football this season. Pogba’s inclusion in the starting lineup against Cremonese shows the trust the manager has in his abilities and the progress he has made in his recovery.

Juventus fans will be eagerly watching Pogba’s performance, hoping that he can rediscover the spark and flair that made him such a highly regarded player. As Pogba returns to the starting lineup, he will aim to make a significant impact and contribute to Juventus’ ambitions for success in domestic and European competitions.

Pogba’s journey back to the starting lineup is a testament to his resilience and determination. After a long and challenging road, he finally has the opportunity to showcase his skills from the opening whistle. The match against Cremonese marks an important milestone in Pogba’s career as he looks to make a lasting impact and solidify his place in the Juventus lineup.