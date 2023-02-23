KaiCenat just surpassed xQc’s record in January for highest earning Twitch Streamer in February with a whopping total of $325,780 over xQc’s $300,130 record in January. According to Fair Betting Sites, KaiCenat was only 3rd last month but have increased exponentially with his various contents, trying to attain 200k Subscribers in his channel.

Come February, KaCenat has now took over the Top 1 spot, for Just Chatting Twitch Streamer Earnings as of February. This is a hard feature since your content would purely be relied on you talking to your Twitch chat or creating irl content since most Twitch viewers are more focused on watching their favorite gamers. Here’s the top 10 Just Chatting Twitch Streamers Earnings Last month according to Casino Enligne statistics.

1. KaiCenat – $325,780

Kai Cenat became the most subscribed streamer at the time in October 2022. Almost all of his livestreams are unique and entertaining.

2. XQc – $307,130

xQc is a Canadian Twitch streamer and former professional Overwatch player for Team Canada. He held the record for top earning just last month.

3. Illojuan – $193,900

Spanish streamer Illojuan has $193,900 in earnings in the last 30 days on Twitch, playing horror games such as Silent Hill 3.

4. HasanAbi – $166,970

Turkish-American Twitch streamer HasanAbi is a political commentator and plays open world and battle arena games such as Grand Theft Auto V, Fortnite and Rust.

5. Jahrein – $137,370

Another Turkish streamer, Jahrein, is also a political commentator and has his own joke political party, Meteorite That Kills Dinosaurs Party (abbreviated DINOM).

6. Ibai – $131,460

Ibai is a Spanish Twitch streamer and former content creator for G2 Esports. He now co-owns the esports team, KOI, (former Rogue roster), which competes in League of Legends European Championship.

7. Eliasn97 – $128,630

Elias Nerlich is a FIFA esports player and co-owns FOKUS CLAN whilst playing professionally for Bundesliga club Hertha BSC.

8. Loud_Coringa – $117,200

Loud_Coringa is a Grand Theft Auto V streamer who has earned over $117,000 with role playing.

9. Auronplay – $91,520

AuronPlay is the third-most subscribed YouTuber in Spain with almost 30 million and has the second-most followed Twitch channel on the planet with over 14.7 million followers.

10. 우왁굳 – $79,330

Real name Oh Young-Taek, the South Korean streamer has earned $79,330 in the last 30 days on ‘just chatting’ with Twitch, playing games such as Grand Theft Auto V.

xQc’s record was just broken by KaiCenat, without even playing a lot of games, one month after. Who knows who will be the next one to surpass this record for top earnings for Twitch.

