Popular gaming influencer, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, is the highest in earnings among all gaming streamers on Twitch with over $300,000 just in January. According to Fair Betting Sites, xQc has earned the most money of any Twitch gamer last month, pulling in $300,130 on the online streaming platform.

xQc earns roughly around $3.38M per year and about $6,270 per stream. Compared to various odd jobs, it only takes him a day to earn an average person’s salary for one month. That’s crazy to think of knowing that gaming can earn so much as 3 million dollars per year. Other notable Twitch streamers earning more than $2M per year are TheGrefG, KaiCenat, and Adin Ross

Using data pulled from Feedpixel’s Twitch money calculator, Fair Betting Sites showed the top ten highest paid gamer on Twitch in January, and xQc is of course at the top. The money calculator only shows earnings on the platform, not including the donations from their viewers as data for donations are not released by Twitch or its users.

XQc Is Highest Earning Twitch Gamer In January 2023 ($300,130)

The Top 10 Twitch Streamers Earned $1.6M In January Combined

All of the big names joining xQc are the likes of TheGrefG, KaiCenat, and Adin Ross, who follows his earnings by a mile. Combining all of the earnings gives them a total of $1.6M, which is a crazy amount, knowing that this is only on one month as well as being in the gaming industry. Around 65% of the number is owned by the top 5 earners on the list. xQc and TheGrefG are the only ones to surpass the $200k mark and the rest of the listed streamers of the top 10 earned between $100,000 and $200,000.

Almost all of them are currently earning 6 digits worth of earnings regularly. 9 of the 10 streamers on the list made at least six figures in January with PaulinhoLOKObr finishing just under that mark with $99,570 in earnings in the first month of the year.

Who knows when xQc would break yet another record for being the top dog of Twitch. xQc’s earnings in January proves that gaming has a future for anyone.

