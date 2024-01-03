Kalen DeBoer is the head football coach of the Washington Huskies. Let's get to know a little bit about Kalen DeBoer's wife, Nicole DeBoer.

Kalen DeBoer's wife is Nicole DeBoer. There isn't much public knowledge about Nicole, who should not be confused with the actress Nicole DeBoer, but the DeBoer family should prepare for plenty of coverage. Kalen DeBoer is the head coach of the Washington Huskies, and after winning the Sugar Bowl over Texas, they are advancing to the National Championship game against Michigan.

Kalen played wide receiver for the University of Sioux Falls from 1993 to 1996, setting school records in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He returned to his alma mater to become an offensive coordinator from 2000 to 2004.

The school promoted Kalen to head coach from 2005 to 2009. He led the team to a 67-3 record and three NAIA national championships.

Kalen became the offensive coordinator at Southern Illinois from 2010 to 2013, then held the same position at Eastern Michigan from 2014 to 2016. He finished his coordinator tour with stops at Fresno State and Indiana.

Fresno State brought Kalen back in 2020, this time as head coach, and he led the team to a 3-3 record in the COVID-shortened season. In 2021, Fresno State had a 9-3 record with ranked victories over UCLA and San Diego State.

The Bulldogs won the New Mexico Bowl that season, but Kalen wouldn't be a part of the victory. On Nov. 29, 2021, the University of Washington hired Kalen as their new head football coach.

Kalen led them to a 10-2 regular-season record in his first season with the team. He was the Pac-12 Coach of the Year and won the Alamo Bowl over Texas. The bowl game victory over Texas was a sign of things to come for Kalen, as he led the Huskies to a 13-0 record in 2023 and a date with Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

After beating Texas 37-31, Kalen will lead the Huskies in the National Championship game against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan. All his success has helped Kalen DeBoer amass a net worth of approximately $5 million.

Kalen DeBoer's personal life

Kalen's personal life hasn't had much public acknowledgment. Many of the nation's top coaches are always in the spotlight as they lead the country's most prominent programs. However, Kalen's journey from lesser-known offensive coordinator to head coach of the Washington Huskies has surprised everyone.

Nicole DeBoer is married to Kalen but isn't the most well-known DeBoer family member. Their daughter, Alexis, is an up-and-coming softball player on the national circuit.

Alexis was a third baseman for Clovis North High School when her dad took the job at Washington. When she appeared at her dad's opening press conference, Washington's athletic director began recruiting her to play softball with the Huskies. Alexis announced her intention to play softball with Washington on Sept. 25, 2022.

At a news briefing after the announcement, DeBoer revealed that Alexis and his wife had attended the university for a softball camp a year prior. The two went to a Washington vs. California football game while in town, which was a foreshadowing moment for the path their family was about to take.

“This was one of the schools going back, even when we lived on the other side of the country [Indiana], that she had identified because of the success and what Coach Tarr does, her staff, and it's an awesome group of young women in this program. … It's crazy how full circle we've come,” Kalen DeBoer said.

Who is Nicole DeBoer?

There isn't much public knowledge about Nicole DeBoer, but according to the newspaper announcement of their wedding, they tied the knot on Dec. 29, 2001. The couple initially lived in Sioux Falls.

Nicole graduated from Augustana College with a degree in fitness management. Nicole was an athlete in college, appearing in 109 games for the school's basketball team. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Kalen DeBoer's wife, Nicole DeBoer.