Kalen DeBoer is the head coach for the University of Washington football team. Let's look at Kalen DeBoer's net worth in 2023 before the CFP.

Kalen DeBoer's net worth in 2023 is $5 million. The former NAIA Division II player and coach will now show his coaching skills in the College Football Playoff with the University of Washington. Let's look at Kalen DeBoer's net worth in 2023.

It was a long road for Coach DeBoer, but he is two wins away from reaching the pinnacle. Kalen DeBoer's net worth in 2023 sits at about $5 million, according to ABTC.

DeBoer was born in Millbank, S.D., on Oct. 24, 1974. He attended the University of Sioux Falls, playing wide receiver from 1993 to 1996. He set school records with 234 receptions, 3,400 receiving yards, and 33 receiving touchdowns. DeBoer was given All-American honors.

He was also a baseball player at Sioux Falls, hitting .520 with 10 home runs and 34 RBIs in his senior season. He graduated in 1998 with a degree in secondary education. DeBoer pursued baseball out of college, playing in an independent league with the Canton Crocodiles.

Kalen DeBoer's early coaching career

DeBoer's baseball career didn't last long, as he returned to his first love of football. He remained in Sioux Falls, becoming an assistant coach at Washington High School.

After two years of coaching at the high school level, DeBoer returned to the University of Sioux Falls, becoming the offensive coordinator under his old coach, Bob Young. He held the position for four years and was promoted to head coach on Dec. 1, 2004, after Young's retirement.

In five years as head of the program, DeBoer had a 67-3 record and won three NAIA national championships in 2006, 2008, and 2009. Two of DeBoer's three losses came against the Carroll Fighting Saints in 2005 and 2007, a team that won the National Championship in those years.

DeBoer opted for a change of scenery in 2010 when he went to be the offensive coordinator at Southern Illinois. He wouldn't return to the head-coaching ranks until 2020, instead deciding to make stops at Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, and Indiana as offensive coordinator.

Kalen DeBoer's DI head-coaching debut

DeBoer took the Fresno State head-coaching position before the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. The team was a middling program in the Mountain West Conference, finishing with a 3-3 record.

The following season, DeBoer's coaching finally started to click, and he led the team to a 9-3 record, good enough for second in the Mountain West. The team went on to win the New Mexico Bowl over the UTEP Miners.

The Washington Huskies hired DeBoer as their head coach before the 2022 season. The Huskies looked like they were immediately going to be successful under DeBoer, getting out to a 4-0 record, including a win over 11th-ranked Michigan State. They then went on the road for two straight Pac-12 games and lost to UCLA and Arizona State, setting them back on their quest to a high ranking.

However, the Huskies won their remaining six games, including ranked Oregon and Oregon State. The upset win over Oregon would preview 2023 for DeBoer and the Huskies. They finished the season with an Alamo Bowl victory over the University of Texas and a No. 8 ranking in the AP Poll.

Kalen DeBoer leads the Huskies to the playoff

Washington had high expectations coming into the 2023 season. They were the highest-ranked Pac-12 team in the final AP Poll of 2022.

The 2023 season was likely the last for the Pac-12 as the fans know it, with USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington heading to the Big Ten; Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah moving to the Big 12; and Cal and Stanford going to the ACC. The 2023 season began with Oregon and Colorado stealing the headlines due to their success, but Washington quietly stayed undefeated.

When they took down eighth-ranked Oregon as the No. 7 team in the country, Washington was no longer the quiet team in the Pac-12. They survived some scares, eventually staying undefeated and climbing to No. 3 in the AP Poll and a Pac-12 Championship game rematch against Oregon.

They took care of the Ducks for the third time in two seasons, cementing their place as the No. 2 team in the country and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Huskies will take on the University of Texas on New Year's Day at the Sugar Bowl.

Kalen DeBoer is just getting started in his Division I head-coaching career. A National Championship before heading to the Big Ten will likely earn him a lucrative pay raise and increase his net worth. Nevertheless, was Kalen DeBoer's net worth in 2023 a surprise?