Former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman has issued his response after a subtle callout from the undefeated “boogeyman” of the UFC Khamzat Chimaev. Since Kamaru Usman failed to capture the title in his rematch against now-champion Leon Edwards, there’s been talks of who the former champ should fight next as he works his way back up to a title opportunity.

Since being incredibly active since his debut, Khamzat Chimaev hasn’t fought since September of last year when he quickly finished Kevin Holland with a d’arce choke in the first round. He’s sustained little-to-no damage in most of his UFC fights (except vs. Gilbert Burns), but has had some recent riffs with President Dana White and has complained about issues with finding an opponent. The dilemma has Chimaev hungry for another opponent as he looks to get healthy ahead of his next fight, and it seems as though “Borz” has his eyes set on the former champion.

Chimaev looks to be in great physical shape by the looks of his glamour shot directed at Usman. He’s actually the bigger of the two fighters, standing two inches taller than Usman, so it’d be interesting to see how his size matches up in the wrestling between the two. By the looks of the photo, it’s clear Chimaev has put on a ton of muscle-mass while quietly training for his next victim. Kamaru Usman saw the callout and teased a possible matchup between the two, showing his enthusiasm for the possibility in the process.

Usman is ranked at No. 2 with Chimaev right behind him at No. 3. Many have argued that Chimaev has had an easier run to the top in terms of competition, but a win over the former champion would undeniably earn him the next crack at the belt. Kamaru Usman needs to take time off as he won’t be fighting Leon Edwards again any time soon. Usman could prove his dominance with a win by silencing one of the biggest hype-trains in the sport. In a world where no one wants to willingly face Chimaev, the “Nigerian Nightmare” could be the one to stop the division’s boogeyman. Check out our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!