The Kansas basketball team picked up one of the best players in the transfer portal on Thursday as AJ Storr is headed to Lawrence to play for Bill Self and the Jayhawks. Storr is transferring away from Wisconsin after one year with the Badgers. He spent his freshman year at St. John's, so Kansas will be his third school in three years.
“NCAA news: Wisconsin sophomore transfer AJ Storr – one of the top players in the portal – has chosen to play for the University of Kansas, he told @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Shams Charania said in a tweet. “John Calipari's Arkansas, Illinois, Texas were finalists. Storr averaged 17 points and 4 rebounds this season.”
This is a massive get for Bill Self and the Kansas basketball team. AJ Storr was an instant contributor as a freshman at St. John's, and then he burst onto the scene as a sophomore at Wisconsin. He averaged over eight PPG as a freshman, but this past season, Storr finished the year averaging 16.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG and .9 APG. He decided to declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility and entering the transfer portal, and now he is committed to the Jayhawks.
Kansas will once again have sky-high expectations next season, and Jayhawks fans are hoping that they can get better results this time around. The team did make the NCAA Tournament as a four seed which sounds good, but it was actually one of Bill Self's worst ever seasons with the Jayhawks. Kansas was ranked #1 to start the season and they also picked up a huge transfer last offseason in Hunter Dickinson. Things just didn't pan out this year, however, and the Jayhawks lost in the first weekend of the tournament.
Kansas will be loaded with talent next season
Landing AJ Storr is the big transfer portal splash that the Jayhawks needed this offseason. Kansas basketball will enter the new season with Final Four hope, but after the way that season went, we will have to see the hype pan out to believe it. Talent wasn't the issue for the Jayhawks this year as they had plenty of it. Bill Self will have another great roster to work with next year. We'll see if he can make a bounce back year happen.