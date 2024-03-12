The Kansas Jayhawks, last season's NCAA champions, begin their postseason play this week with the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks have been an inconsistent team this season and have struggled in Big 12 Conference play. And now, Kansas will be without two of its top players in Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. as both will miss the Big 12 Tournament as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
Missing both Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar is a significant blow for a Kansas team trying to build momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament. McCullar has been battling a knee injury all season that has already caused him to sit out some games. Dickinson's injury is new, he suffered a dislocated shoulder during the team's loss to Houston over the weekend.
McCullar and Dickinson have been the Jayhawks' two top scoring threats this season at 18.3 and 18.0 points per game, respectively. Dickinson is also the team's leading rebounder at 10.8 and leading shot blocker at 1.4.
Despite what may happen for the Jayhawks in the Big 12 Tournament, they're virtually a lock for March Madness. But it's been a tough end to the season for Kansas. They are coming off an embarrassing blowout loss to Houston and come into the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 6 seed.
Jayhawks fans will obviously be hoping that both McCullar and Dickinson can be available for the NCAA Tournament. If the Jayhawks can still manage to get a decent seed in a favorable region on Selection Sunday, they could be formidable threat once again.