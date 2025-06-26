NBA Draft night is always filled with emotion, surprises, and unforgettable moments. But one of the most genuine reactions came not from the main stage, but from Duke superstar Cooper Flagg, whose excitement over former teammate Khaman Maluach’s selection had fans smiling from ear to ear.

Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was right in the middle of media interviews when he heard the news. Maluach had just been selected tenth overall by the Houston Rockets, with his rights headed to the Phoenix Suns as part of the Kevin Durant trade.

As the announcement came through, Flagg’s face lit up and he shouted with pure joy, “That’s the one I needed.”

As the announcement came through, Flagg's face lit up and he shouted with pure joy, "That's the one I needed."

It was the kind of spontaneous, emotional moment that felt completely real. No filters and no performance. Just a young star, thrilled to see his close friend and teammate achieve his dream.

Flagg didn’t stop there. He followed it up with a heartfelt, “I love that. I love that for him.” That short sentence said everything about the bond the two Duke stars shared during their time in Durham.

Maluach’s path to the NBA was not as flashy as Flagg’s. While Flagg was touted as a generational prospect, Maluach quietly worked his way into lottery contention. A 7-foot-2 center from South Sudan, Maluach brought raw talent, elite shot-blocking, and high character to the Duke program.

His rise was steady and powerful, and those who played alongside him saw just how much he brought to the floor and the locker room.

Flagg’s reaction reminded fans that behind the bright lights and draft projections are real friendships and real journeys. It was a rare moment of vulnerability from the typically composed Flagg, and it resonated with Duke fans and NBA viewers alike.

Social media immediately picked up on the clip, with fans calling it one of the most wholesome moments of the night. One Reddit user wrote, “Seems like a good dude, wishing this guy the best.”

The shared Duke experience clearly created a strong bond between Flagg and Maluach. During their time in a Blue Devils jersey, they formed one of the most dynamic and promising duos in college basketball.

Flagg lived up to every bit of the hype, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and more than a block per game. Meanwhile, Maluach was the anchor in the paint, contributing 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per outing. Off the court, their friendship flourished. Flagg often gave Maluach rides around campus and fondly referred to him as his “dawg.”

Together, they helped power Duke to the Final Four, blending Flagg’s vision and versatility with Maluach’s rim protection and athleticism to form a modern, balanced inside-out attack.

Now, their NBA paths are taking different turns. Flagg heads to the Dallas Mavericks with sky-high expectations. Maluach will develop with the Phoenix Suns, learning from stars like Devin Booker and Bradley Beal while adding size and rim protection to the roster.

But this moment, this small clip of Flagg breaking into a proud smile for Maluach, reminded everyone what makes basketball beautiful. It is about more than just stats and contracts. It is about teammates becoming family and dreams being celebrated together.

Cooper Flagg had his big night. But for a few seconds, he made sure Khaman Maluach had his too. And it was perfect.