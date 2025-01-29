The Kansas basketball team survived a scare against UCF on Tuesday night in a surprisingly tough Big 12 Conference showdown. UCF hung around for the entire game, but Kansas won 91-87 in Lawrence.

UCF actually held a two-point lead at halftime before Kansas scored 50 points in the second half. After the game, Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self had a lot to say about the team's performance. The Jayhawks coach even said the team was “hung over,” per Michael Swain of 247Sports.

“I would say we were all hung over,” Self said after the win.

The question specifically asked about Kansas star Zeke Mayo, who scored 24 points but was just 8-of-20 from the field with four turnovers. However, Mayo hit some clutch shots down the stretch to give Kansas the victory.

“But you said he made plays today that he didn't make make on Saturday,” Self said about Mayo. “So, I think that that would probably say that he wasn't hungover if he did things that he didn't do the other day.”

The game before, Kansas lost to No. 7 Houston, 92-86, in a double-overtime thriller at Allen Fieldhouse in a gut-wrenching loss. Ten days before that, Kansas fell to No. 2 Iowa State, 74-57, so it has been an up-and-down path for the Jayhawks.

Bill Self proud after close Kansas win

Despite the first-half deficit, the Kansas basketball team fought back. While it wasn't a pretty win, Self admits he was “proud” of the way the team played.

“I didn't think we played well, but I thought we made some plays late,” Self said. “So, yeah, I'm proud of them. I thought that was a hard game without Dajuan We didn't have a point guard in the game because Shak gets two fouls and we didn't have a point. So makeshift lineups and I thought the guys did great. And to score 91 points when we really didn't have lineups that we've ever practiced together out there a good majority of the time. I thought was pretty good.”

The Kansas basketball team is now 15-5 on the year and the Jayhawks have a 6-3 Big 12 mark, which is currently fifth in the conference behind Houston, Arizona, Iowa State and Texas Tech, respectively.

Kansas next faces off against Baylor on the road on Saturday, so hopefully the hang over Self is referring to is gone.