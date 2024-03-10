Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is sharing updates about his team's injured players. Kansas may be without a few of its stars for the Big 12 tournament, as Hunter Dickinson and Kevin McCullar Jr. are both battling tough injuries. Dickinson suffered a shoulder ailment during the team's loss to Houston on Saturday.
“[Dickinson] dislocated his shoulder, popped back in, but he'll have an MRI to see the diagnosis and try to get a game plan moving forward for him,” Self said, per ESPN. Dickinson is the team's leading scorer and rebounder, who amounts to a monumental loss for the team if he can't play in the conference tournament this coming week.
Kansas basketball also is having to play without forward Kevin McCullar Jr., who missed the second half of a blowout loss to Houston Saturday. McCullar is fighting a knee injury that has hampered him in recent weeks.
“It's a pretty big level of concern when your two best players are probably questionable moving forward,” Self added.
The Jayhawks have struggled more than usual this season, finishing the Big 12 conference season with a 10-8 mark. That's the most losses Kansas basketball has suffered in the conference for more than 30 years. Self is leading the team to another NCAA tournament this season, but a banged up Jayhawks team may not be able to stay around for very long.
“I don't feel great about the big picture, only because I don't know what our health situation is,” Self added. “Guys, if we had our five guys and they're all lined up and they're healthy, we can play with anybody. But we're not right now. Now, that's not why we lost today, but that's been the primary reason when we haven't played well recently.”
Kansas basketball enters the conference tournament as the no.6 seed. The Jayhawks will play the winner of the West Virginia-Cincinnati game in the second round on Wednesday.