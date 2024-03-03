Kansas basketball's Kevin McCullar Jr. is revealing what head coach Bill Self said to the team following a loss to Baylor on Saturday. The Jayhawks suffered their seventh conference loss of the season to the Bears.
“It's March now, he told us, it's going to come to a time and point now where you just win or go home,” McCullar said, per ESPN. “Got to learn from it, definitely got to turn the page and get ready for these next two [games]. Try to handle business and then get ready for the Big 12 tournament and go from there.”
KANSAS' STRUGGLES
Kansas basketball is having a frustrating season, with a 9-7 conference record. The Jayhawks lost to the Baylor Bears 82-74 on Saturday, to fall to 21-8 on the season. The team has struggled on the road in conference play, losing to lowly West Virginia and UCF away from home this season. The loss to Baylor was also the first time this season Kansas had lost consecutive games.
The Jayhawks aren't used to being in this position. Kansas basketball has now lost seven conference games for the first time in more than 30 years. The last time this happened was in the 1988-89 season. Kansas is also denied a chance to win the Big 12 conference regular season title. The team has lost three of their last five games.
The team has two more chances to get wins before heading into the conference tournament in Kansas City. Kansas next plays the Kansas State Wildcats in a rivalry game on Tuesday.