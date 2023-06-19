Gradey Dick is expected to get taken off the board in the first round of the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. The former Kansas Jayhawks sniper said to Shams Charania of The Athletic that he is looking at Los Angeles Clippers two-way star Paul George as a model for the type of player he wants to be in the pros.

Potential lottery pick Gradey Dick sits down with @Stadium: “I love (the crowd), the excitement and people are focused on me…That makes it a whole lot sweeter when I beat their team.” On Kansas, sibling rivalries, player role models like Paul George, and much more. pic.twitter.com/Pq9ugryRCm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 19, 2023

George is an established star in the NBA, and his game is going to be the ceiling for Gradey Dick, then that's going to be fantastic news for the team who will draft him. It remains to be seen whether Dick's skills and talents will translate in the NBA, but he definitely warrants a ton of attention ahead of the draft, considering that he's regarded by most as the best shooter among all the prospects.

In his only season in college, he shot 40.3 percent from long range for the Jayhawks, draining 2.3 3-pointers on 5.7 attempts from deep per contest. He also averaged 14.1 points per game on 44.2 percent shooting from the field and 85.4 percent from the free-throw line. There is always a place for shooters in the NBA, especially in today's landscape, but what also helps separate Gradey Dick from most other shooters is his height. At 6-8, he's got the perfect size. He is a capable catch-and-shoot knockdown shooter with the ability to score off the dribble as well.

There will be plenty of work for Gradey Dick if he is to become a star like Paul George, but he's got enough tools to start a solid career in the league.