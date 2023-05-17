The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is now in the books, and we now know the order of the first 14 selections. The San Antonio Spurs won the lottery, and the honor of selecting will take French wunderkind Victor Webanyama with the No. 1 pick. After that, the draft order is wide open. For example, Kansas freshman guard Gradey Dick will be a lottery pick and could go as high as No. 4 or drop down as low as No. 11.

Dick is a 6-foot-8 wing who is the best pure shooter in the 2023 NBA Draft. He shot 40.3% from 3-point range on 206 attempts in his one year in Lawrence, Kansas while averaging 14.1 points, 1.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 32.7 minutes per game.

The Kansas native can shoot the lights out, and that’s something that every NBA teams need. Dick has an elite skill that should translate to the next level and give him a relatively high floor as a prospect, even if his ceiling isn’t quite as high as some other players in this NBA Draft.

Dick does have some athletic limitations that affect his effectiveness in creating off the dribble and on defense. Still, he is athletic enough to survive at the next level and is a willing defender with sneaky-good hands that create steals in the passing lanes.

While Grady Dick would be a huge addition to a playoff team, his size and skill set means he won’t get away from the NBA draft lottery teams. Here are the three best NBA draft destinations for Kansas freshman Gradey Dick.

Pick No. 5: Detroit Pistons

One of the comps you will see most often for Kansas freshman Gradey Dick is Piston forward Bojan Bogdanovic. The veteran sharpshooter thrived in Detroit this season, averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game.

The only problem is Bogdanovic turned 34 in April and doesn’t fit into the Pistons’ long-term plans to build around Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. So, why not draft a player who fits the Bogdanovic mold perfectly but is only 19 years old?

Look, the Pistons got dealt a bad hand in the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, falling from tied for the best odds to get the No. 1 pick all the way down to No. 5. And this will mean fans will want the team to swing for the fences, and take a boom or bust player with huge upside like Villanova freshman Cam Whitmore or Amen Thomson from Overtime Elite.

Sure, one of these prospects could be the next Kevin Durant. But they could also be the next Mario Hezoja. Why not take a player who is pretty certain to be Bojan Bogdanovic with upside?

Pick No. 10: Dallas Mavericks

In the end, Gradey Dick will likely fall further down the board than No. 5, as he just doesn’t have the unlimited ceiling some other prospects do. However, once you start getting toward the back of the lottery, Dick’s ability to shoot will become too good to pass up.

The next place the Kansas sharpshooter could end up, which would be a great fit for him, is with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA, but he is also one of the most difficult to build around. His ball-dominant style makes it tough to pair him with any offensive weapon who needs the ball in his hands to flourish.

That’s where Dick’s sweet outside shot comes in.

Dick could find a fantastic role in Dallas running through screens and around pin-downs, ala Stephen Curry or Reggie Miller, while Luka does his thing with the ball. And when Dick does get free, Doncic is a good enough playmaker to find him for open shots.

Yes, there could be defensive problems if Dallas doesn’t surround Doncic and Dick with a rim protector and some other solid defenders. That said, the offensive package they could create is immense.

Pick No. 11: Orlando Magic

The furthest Gradey Dick will slide in the 2023 NBA Draft should be pick No. 11. If he’s there when the Magic make their second selection, they should scoop him up.

Orlando already has two of the best young offensive weapons in the game, with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. They also are stocked with ball-handlers like Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz, and Cole Anthony.

Now, the franchise must put knockdown shooters around Wagner and Banchero to maximize their operating space, and the Kansas freshman is that player.

This is an ideal fit for Dick, as he’ll be with a young team where he doesn’t have to carry the scoring load or become a superstar for the team to win. If he expands on his role with the Jayhawks on the Magic, it will improve the team dramatically in 2023 and beyond.