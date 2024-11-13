Hunter Dickinson was as ready as he could be for Kansas basketball's Tuesday night matchup against Michigan State. In what had all of the makings of a box office affair, head coach Bill Self reached program history with 591 wins.

Dickinson, the former Big Ten center, expressed his emotions after what could potentially be his final duel against Michigan State in his career. The senior center finished Tuesday's contest with 28 points and 12 rebounds, as he just flat-out bullied the Spartans on the glass.

“I definitely circled this game,” Dickinson said, per Andy Katz.

The 7-foot-2 big man spent his first three years at Michigan before transferring to Kansas ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. He made it clear that it was most personal for him than other games will be this season. Before the game, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, along with members of the Spartans squad completely overlooked Dickinson's presence for the primetime November clash.

It's obvious that Dickinson and Michigan State's rivalry hasn't gone anywhere, despite him wearing the blue and red Jayhawks uniform at this stage of his career. His previous game against Michigan State ended with a 14-point, seven-rebound performance as Michigan took the win in February 2023. It's safe to say that Dickinson has gotten the last laugh in the fight.

Dickinson's averaging 21.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, as Kansas improves to 3-0. Self passes Phog Allen for Kansas' all-time wins. A record that hadn't been touched since 1956.

Hunter Dickinson and Kansas basketball remain No. 1

Kansas won't have another true test until they face Duke on November 26. The Jayhawks' upcoming games are both at home against Oakland and UNC Wilmington.

Dickinson is continuing to prove that he's one of the nation's most dominant centers, and teams will think twice before giving him and the nation's best team any further incentive.