The top team in the nation takes to the court as Kansas plays Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan State-Kansas prediction and pick.

Michigan State comes into the game sitting at 2-0 on the year. They have been great in their first two games, coming in as over 20-point favorites in each of their first two games, and winning both of them by over 20 points. Meanwhile, Kansas is 2-0 as well. They opened up with a 30-point win over Howard. They would then face UNC. After leading by 15 points at the half, they would lose the lead in the second half, but a great finish to the game gave them the 92-89 victory.

This will be the 16th time these two have faced off. Kansas leads the series 8-7 and has won each of the last three. The last time these two faced, Kansas won the game 87-74 in New York City. the last time Michigan State won was in the 2015 Champions Classic, winning the game 79-73.

Here are the Michigan State-Kansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan State-Kansas Odds

Michigan State: +6.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +235

Kansas: -6.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Kansas

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State is ranked 33rd in the nation in KenPom's rankings this year. They sit 49th in offensive efficiency and tenth in defensive efficiency this year. They are 46th in the nation in points per game, but not shooting great, sitting 124th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Still, they are dominating the glass this year. Michigan State is 14th in the nation in rebounds per game this year, sitting 17th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, and 39th in defensive rebounding percentage.

Jaden Akins has led the way this year. He is scoring 16.5 points per game this year while adding 7.5 rebounds per game, 3.5 assists per game, plus a steal and block per game this year. Joining him at guard is Jase Richardson. He has 11 points per game with two rebounds, 2.5 assists, and a steal per game. Finally, Tre Hollman has 5.5 points per game, with 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

The majority of the team production has come from the front court. Jaxon Kohler has led the way. Kohler has 12.5 points per game this year while dominating the boards. He is scoring 12.5 points per game this year while adding 10.5 rebounds per game this year. He also has 1.5 steals per game this year. Frankie Fidler has also been solid, with ten points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and an assist. Finally, Szymon Zapala has been great. He has seven points per game while adding five rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas is ranked eighth in KenPom's rankings currently while sitting sixth in offensive rating and 20th in defensive rating this year. Kansas has been solid this year shooting, sitting 40th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. They are also 36th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 30th in assists per game.

Zeke Mayo has led the way this year. He has 20 points per game this year while adding 4.5 rebounds per game and two assists. He is also shooting well from three, with a 47.1 percent three-point percentage this year. He is joined at guard by AJ Storr and Dujuan Harris Jr.. Storr comes into the game with nine points per game this year, while adding two rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Meanwhile, Harris has eight points per game, while adding 2.5 rebounds and four assists per game. Harris is also averaging a steal per game.

The frontcourt has led the way for Kansas this year. Hunter Dickinson has 18 points per game this year while leading the way with eight rebounds per game this year. He also has two assists per game, 1.5 steals per game, and 1.5 blocks per game this year. KJ Adams Jr has scored 10.5 points per game this year while adding three rebounds per game and 2.5 assists. Finally, Flory Bidunga has 10.5 points per game, eight rebounds, a steal, and 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Final Michigan State-Kansas Prediction & Pick

Kansas was dominating UNC, being up by over 20 points at one point, but pulled back, and barely escaped with a win. This is a lesson learned for Bill Self's squad and should not happen again. Michigan State does not have the same level of talent as years gone by. They are not shooting well, nor being as efficient as in the past. While they have been solid on the boards, they will not have the same level of success against a Kansas squad that can rebound with the best of them. Take Kansas to win in this one.

Final Michigan State-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -6.5 (-114)