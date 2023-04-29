David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Kansas Jayhawks began the 2022-23 season as the defending national champions and with a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, they had dreams of making another strong tournament run. Their season ended though in the second round against the Texas Longhorns in one of the most thrilling games of this season’s March Madness. With the offseason now here, the focus is to retool the roster to make another deep tournament run. The Jayhawks lost several players in the transfer portal this offseason but they had some success of their own with the addition of Nick Timberlake. They also added former Texas guard Arterio Morris through the transfer portal on Friday as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Texas transfer Arterio Morris has committed to Kansas, per his IG feed. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 28, 2023

Arterio Morris entered the transfer portal following one season at Texas. A former five-star recruit, Morris originally had an offer from Kansas coming out of high school. Morris played sparingly for the Longhorns this season. He saw action in 38 games in just over 11 minutes of play. Throughout the season he averaged 4.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists with shooting splits of 41.1 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.6 percent from the free-throw line.

Morris got an extended opportunity to play during the Big 12 Conference Tournament due to injuries. A point guard, Morris is also a strong defensive player and his outside shot looked much better towards the end of the season. Morris excels attacking downhill and getting to where he wants on the court with his ball-handling. He should get a bigger role for Kansas this upcoming season.