Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Former Towson basketball player Nicolas Timberlake has transferred to the Kansas basketball program to play with Bill Self, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Nicolas Timberlake is a big get for Bill Self and Kansas basketball. He is a 6-foot-4 wing who averaged 17.7 points last season. This most-recent season was Timberlake’s fifth season at Towson basketball. This upcoming season will be a graduate year, and he will play one season for the Jayhawks. He brings strong shooting to the Jayhawks’ lineup.

The UConn Huskies were also said to be interested in Timberlake as well. The UConn Huskies would have made sense, given that Timberlake is from Massachusetts, and the Huskies just won the national championship, but that was ultimately not in. the cards.

Interestingly, Kansas will play UConn at home on Dec. 1 as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Timberlake’s decision is an interesting subplot to that game, which should be a marquee matchup between two top teams early on next season.

Kansas is also said to be in the running for Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson as well. There is a lot of buzz about Hunter Dickinson going to Georgetown or Maryland, because that is his home area, but Kansas is a top program that can attract a talent like him.

If Bill Self and Kansas are able to add Dickinson into the fold, the Jayhawks will have reloaded for next season.

The Jayhawks were a one seed in the NCAA Tournament last season, and got upset by Arkansas in the second round. The addition of Timberlake gives fans hope that Kansas can win its second national title in three seasons.