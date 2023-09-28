When it comes to college basketball, the Kansas Jayhawks have long been a model of excellence. In the past few seasons under head coach Bill Self, they've been among the elite programs in the country. Self has guided the Jayhawks to nine Elite Eight appearances, four Final Fours and two NCAA championships in 2008 and 2022. Kansas is never going to have a problem getting commitments from the top recruits in the country and this week they grabbed another one. Labaron Philon is one of the top point guard prospects in the country and this week he committed to Kansas as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

NEWS: Labaron Philon, the No. 31 overall player in the 2024 class, tells me he’s committed to Kansas. The 6-3 PG chose the Jayhawks over Alabama, Ole Miss, and Cincinnati. Former Auburn commit. Story: https://t.co/Sg02yLqkHK pic.twitter.com/u6L1AUS8mo — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 26, 2023

Labaron Philon committed to Kansas over offers from other top programs. Philon had offers from Alabama, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas, Houston, Louisville, LSU, Penn State and South Alabama. A four-star recruit, Philon joins fellow top prospect Flory Bidunga as Kansas' class of 2024 recruits so far.

Philon told Tipton that his fit with the team was a key reason why he chose Kansas.

“I chose Kansas because my game can fit into their system really well,” Philon said. “Coach [Bill] Self is one of the best coaches ever and I can come in and make a big impact for the team.”

Philon had a busy offseason playing with Team Thad on the Nike EYBL circuit as well as making appearances at the NBPA Top 100 Camp and the Pangos All-American Camp. Philon will be entering his senior season this year at Link Academy in Alabama.