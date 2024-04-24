The Kansas basketball team had a bit of a disappointing year this past season after being the top ranked team in the preseason polls. Going to the NCAA Tournament as a four seed would be a great year for a lot of programs, but the Jayhawks have higher standards than that. It was a tough year, and things got worse for Kansas on Tuesday as four-star point guard Labaron Philon decommitted from the Jayhawks.
“Labaron Philon just decommitted from Kansas!,” SLAM HS Hoops said in a tweet. “He’s the #3 ranked PG in 247 Sports 2024 class. Where do you want to see him hoop next season?”
This is unfortunate news for Bill Self and the Kansas basketball team. The Jayhawks also have one of the top recruiting classes in the country, but losing Labaron Philon certainly stings. After his departure, the 2024 Kansas basketball recruiting class is ranked #24 in the country.
Now, Philon has to choose a new school, and experts are thinking that the most likely landing spot for him is now Auburn. That would be a huge get for Bruce Pearl and the Tigers.
Philon is a four-star prospect and he is the #33 player in the 2024 class according to 247 Sports, the #3 PG and the #2 player in the state of Missouri. He currently attends Link Academy in Branson, Missouri.
Kansas has done well in the transfer portal
The Kansas basketball 2024 recruiting class did take a hit with Labaron Philon decommitting, but their incoming transfer portal class is looking good. First of all, the fact that the Jayhawks are bringing in two PGs in the transfer could've impacted Philon's decision to reopen his recruitment. Kansas is bringing in Zeke Mayo and Riley Kugel.
One of the top players in the transfer portals this offseason is Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr, and he is the third portal addition that the Jayhawks have added. Kansas will be the third school in three years for Storr, and he just had a huge season with the Badgers. This was a big get for Bill Self and the Jayhawks.
As for the 2024 recruiting class, Kansas still has two other commits after the Philon departure. Those commits are five-star C Flory Bidunga and four-star SG Rakease Passmore. It'll be interesting to see how many assists Passmore ends up with because of obvious reasons.
Losing Philon certainly stings, but Kansas still has two talented 2024 prospects coming in and their transfer portal class is also in great shape.