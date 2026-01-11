For all the fireworks that followed, the Chicago Bears’ unforgettable playoff comeback against the Green Bay Packers can be traced back to one critical, season-defining run by D’Andre Swift. With Chicago desperate for a spark and mired in red-zone frustration, Swift delivered the Bears’ first touchdown of the night. It was a tough, no-nonsense score that reignited belief and flipped the game’s emotional tide.

HERE COMES THE BEARS! D'Andre Swift SPRINTS into the endzone for the TD

Swift punched it in with 10:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. He sliced through traffic to cut Green Bay’s 12-point lead. It was more than just the points, though. The touchdown snapped a stretch of stalled red-zone opportunities. From that moment on, the Bears played with unmistakable confidence. Conseqently, it shifted momentum and ignited a stunning run that powered Chicago to a dramatic 31-27 Wild Card victory.

Chicago had one of the most memorable playoff comebacks in franchise history. They erased an 18-point deficit after trailing 21-3 at halftime. Star QB Caleb Williams continued his season-long trend of late-game heroics. He ultimately connected with DJ Moore on a 25-yard go-ahead touchdown with 1:43 left. The defense then slammed the door, surviving Green Bay’s final possession. They secured Chicago’s first playoff win in 15 years and sent Soldier Field into a frenzy.

Swift’s fourth-quarter run was the latest highlight in a career-best season. He finished the regular year as Chicago’s leading rusher with 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns. He added balance and reliability to an evolving offense. His his playoff touchdown underscored why the Bears trusted him in one of the game's biggest moments.