The Chicago Bears pulled off another fourth-quarter comeback on Saturday. Chicago scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to beat Green Bay 31-27 during the first round of the playoffs. Unfortunately, that win came at the cost of a few significant players who suffered major injuries during the game.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson revealed a pair of season-ending injuries after the team's huge victory on Saturday night.

Starting linebacker TJ Edwards suffered a fractured fibula against the Packers and will miss the rest of the season, Johnson announced after the game per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Additionally, starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo suffered a patellar injury and will also miss the rest of the season.

Edwards left the game during the first half after awkwardly stepping on the foot of a Packers player. His foot came down awkwardly as he tried to keep himself upright. Sadly, Edwards had to be carted off the field with an air cast on his entire left leg.

Meanwhile, Trapilo suffered his injury on the first play following the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter. Chicago replaced Trapilo with Theo Benedet at left tackle for the rest of the game.

Chicago's depth at linebacker and left tackle will be put to the test next week.

Bears fans can expect Benedet to take over for Trapilo. The Bears started Benedet for eight games during the regular season, though they eventually opted for Trapilo at left tackle. It is also possible that veteran Braxton Jones is in the mix too, as he's recently returned to practice. That will certainly be a situation to watch next week.

The Bears will also be counting on D'Marco Jackson, who filled in for Edwards at linebacker. He logged two tackles and two assists against the Packers and has had some big moments during the regular season.

Either way, the Bears have to be excited for advancing to the next round of the playoffs.

Now Chicago will host another home playoff game during the divisional round. They will face the higher seed between the Rams (No. 5) and the winner of the Eagles (No. 3) and 49ers (No. 6).