Bill Self and the Kansas basketball team avoided major consequences with the recent ruling in the program's NCAA infractions scandal. The Jayhawks were accused of infractions surrounding an Addidas representative's involvement with a former recruit. The recruit was allegedly paid to commit to the university. Now, Kansas will continue as normal following a ruling that implies their innocence. The removal of severe penalties for the team has college basketball fans up in arms.

Kansas basketball gets a slap on the wrist

Countless fans have gone to Twitter (X) to express their opinions on the situation. One user captured the nature of the case well in her post.

“The IARP process was a complete waste of time for everyone involved.” For context, the NCAA's Independent Accountability Review Process took several years to come to a conclusion on the scandal from 2018. The result requires Kansas basketball to vacate wins and achievements from the 2017-18 season. Ultimately, the investigation made no difference in the program's operations.

Another user agreed with the NCAA's minimal impact on the case, claiming “The NCAA spent four years figuring out how to add a shrug emoji onto an official document.” Naturally, some believe the NCAA's slap on the wrist to Bill Self and the Jayhawks is by design.

There aren’t rules anymore. Which is fine. But we should say it out loud. https://t.co/5HUOARO9Ev — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 11, 2023

Of course, there is no shortage of comedic reactions to the situation, as one user posted a video representing Kansas' lackluster punishment.

The NCAA punishing Kansas basketball: pic.twitter.com/s0fT8xXFXq — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) October 11, 2023

Perhaps the NCAA found Kansas truthfully devoid of the original allegations. Even so, many agree that the process should not have taken so long to reach a conclusion. Nevertheless, Bill Self and Kansas basketball fans are ecstatic to continue their college basketball reign.

Finally, the Jayhawks can breathe easily. Hopefully, the program will be careful to stay out of future trouble.