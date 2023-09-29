The Kansas basketball program is coming off of a loss in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament after winning it all the previous season. Head Coach Bill Self has been busy on the recruiting trail, tracking down a key four-star prospect with two SEC and one Big 12 program as potential destination schools.

Self's Kansas basketball team landed a top point guard for the Class of 2024 recently, securing a commitment over Alabama, Ole Miss and Cincinnati after he originally committed to Auburn. One of the team's players was suspended following rape allegations recently.

Kansas basketball is flying high after the offseason addition of Hunter Dickinson, the controversial former Michigan Wolverines big man. Dickinson was perhaps the most hated player in the Big Ten, a 7-footer with an old school game who isn't afraid to rile up opposing fans.

Now, Bill Self is hoping to stock the cupboard for 2024 with his pursuit of Rakease Passmore, a high flying four-star guard from Lincolnton, North Carolina. Passmore has 30 different offers heading into the 2024 season and the hope for Kansas basketball is that he chooses the Jayhawks.

“Coach Self is one of the best college coaches of all time,” Passmore said about the Kansas basketball leader according to On3.com.

“I have a solid connection with the staff and they have a good plan drawn out for me if I were to come there. They have a history of getting guys to the next level and they feel like I can be one of those guys with my athleticism and shooting. They’ve been able to show me other guys with similar playing styles that they’ve helped become pros.”