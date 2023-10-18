The college basketball season is just a few short weeks away, and the recent release of the preseason AP Poll is the sign that things are very close. With college football starting in late August, the college hoops season typically sneaks up on people, but it's always a pleasant surprise. No one is surprised, however, by the results of that first AP Poll. Kansas basketball took the #1 overall spot in the rankings, and the Jayhawks are once again expected to be a national championship contender, like almost every other season. Kansas snagged Hunter Dickinson in the transfer portal in the offseason, and they have all the tools to be successful this season.

When Bill Self is leading the team, the Jayhawks are always going to be good, and that will be no different this year. Self is preparing for yet another year with the Kansas basketball program, but shortly before Big 12 Media Days, he suffered an injury.

Bill Self broke two of his ribs playing with his grandchildren a few weeks ago, according to a tweet from Myron Medcalf. One of his grandkids cut in front of him, causing him to fall, and that is how the injury occurred. Self also noted that the pain he has been experiencing is excruciating, and that he can't imagine how some athletes still participate in a game with that injury. Hopefully Self will be able to recovery easily and quickly from this injury.

Kansas basketball has had Bill Self running the ship since 2003, and he has cemented himself as one of the best college basketball coaches of all time. The Jayhawks have won two national championships under Self, and he will be looking to add a third with the loaded team that he has this season.

The Jayhawks begin the season at home on November 6th against NC Central.