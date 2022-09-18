Kansas Jayhawks’ most shocking stat after best start to season since 2007

The Kansas Jayhawks are 3-0 this season after wins against Tennessee Tech, West Virginia, and Houston. This three-game stretch is Kansas’ best start to begin a season since 2007 when the Jayhawks started the season 11-0.

KU wins by season

2010: 3

2011: 2

2012: 1

2013: 3

2014: 3

2015: 0

2016: 2

2017: 1

2018: 3

2019: 3

2020: 0

2021: 2

2022: 3* * — in 3 games — Jesse Newell (@jessenewell) September 18, 2022

In week 1, Kansas blew out Tennesse Tech, 56-10. The following week, Kansas defeated West Virginia in an overtime thriller, 55-42, and this week, Kansas beat Houston, 48-30.

Through three games, junior quarterback Jalon Daniels has thrown for 566 passing yards, seven passing touchdowns, and one interception. He also has rushed 27 times for 237 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Sophomore running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. split the load pretty evenly thus far and have combined for 54 carries for 374 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Kansas’ last winning season was in 2008 when the team went 8-5.

The University of Kansas is known primarily for its successful basketball program. Meanwhile, its floundering football program has been the butt of numerous jokes.

Kansas has not had a winning season since 2008 but has shown promise in recent years despite what their record says. Last season, Kansas upset Texas, 57-56. The win was only the second time in the Big 12’s history that Kansas defeated Texas as well as their first time beating Texas on the road.

The victory was important for Kansas because it ended several losing streaks. Before the win against Texas, Kansas lost eight straight games, 18 straight within the Big 12, 20 straight to FBS opponents, and 56 straight in road Big 12 games.

Fresh off a recent contract extension, head coach Lance Leipold is gearing up to make Kansas bowl-eligible for the first time since 2008.