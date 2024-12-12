Kansas State basketball head coach Jerome Tang has a problem, and time is running out to solve it. Samford transfer Achor Achor is stepping away from the game due to personal reasons, continuing a recent trend of players prematurely leaving or being suspended from the program.

Tang released a statement on Wednesday, via The Kansas City Star's Kellis Robinett.

“Achor and I have decided that there are more important things than basketball for him at this time,” Tang said. “I hope some time away will allow him to reprioritize things in his life and allow him to finish his degree. We wish him well. My focus is always to help young men become the best version of themselves and to help K-State become an elite program. We are developing great husbands and fathers.”

The university clarified in a press release that Achor was not dismissed, which was the original rumor, via WIBW's Jason Kinlander.

Achor appeared in just seven games for the Wildcats (6-3), averaging 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.7 assists across 13.2 minutes. The senior wing spent two seasons at Samford before taking his talents to Manhattan, Kansas. He led the Bulldogs to their third-ever NCAA Tournament berth last season, where they lost to No. 4 Kansas 93-89 in the first round.

Jerome Tang must right ship at Kansas State basketball

The specific reasons for Achor's exit aren't known, although he did miss the first two games of the season for a family emergency. The Melbourne, Australia native turned in two 10-point performances in November before a 21-point outburst against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. His final appearance came in Saturday's 88-71 loss to St. John's, corralling two rebounds in just five minutes off the bench.

Regardless of Achor's personal matters, he's now the third player who's either missed time or left the program for non-basketball reasons. Tang sat starting guard Dug McDaniel against Mississippi Valley State on November 19th due to a coach's decision, and forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin was suspended and removed from the team last season after getting arrested at a Manhattan sports bar for brawling.

While Achor's situation may not have been Tang's fault, it's not a good look for a head coach to continue losing key pieces for off-the-court reasons. The Big 12 is a competitive conference, and the Wildcats need all the help they can get.