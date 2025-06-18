The 2024-25 season did not go according to plan for the Atlanta Hawks. It was a disappointing end to the year for them, as they ended up missing the playoffs entirely after suffering two defeats in the play-in tournament. The Hawks made a name for themselves as the league's giant slayer this past season, only for injuries to derail what was such a promising start to the campaign.

At the very least, the Hawks did not give up a very high pick to the San Antonio Spurs (courtesy of the Dejounte Murray trade in 2022). Their own pick landed at 14, which then conveyed to San Antonio. But thanks to other shrewd moves, the Hawks managed to pick up the 13th pick (via the Sacramento Kings courtesy of the Kevin Huerter trade) and the 22nd selection (via the New Orleans Pelicans courtesy of the 2024 Dejounte Murray trade).

This should give the Hawks two opportunities to add to their burgeoning young core that includes Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, and Onyeka Okongwu. If there's a lesson NBA teams have picked up in this year's playoffs, it's that having athletic, two-way players who can defend multiple positions is a must for a team to contend deep into the playoffs, and Atlanta at least has the tools to bolster the roster with the wings they need to compete.

But with the Hawks having a lottery pick already, the 22nd pick could end up being a more expendable piece that they can package with some salary (Terance Mann, perhaps?) to acquire a more impactful player. But the best route for the Hawks to take is to use the pick to continue adding to their growing core, building gradually instead of going after short-sighted moves that could end up being more damaging in the long run.

With that said, this is the perfect outcome for the Hawks using the 22nd pick of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Hawks take a chance on the next Jalen Johnson in Asa Newell

The past few drafts have been a mixed bag for the Hawks. On one hand, they managed to draft the likes of Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu, both of whom profile as high-level starters in the NBA. But on the other hand, the selections of Kobe Bufkin and AJ Griffin missed the mark completely. Bufkin still has a chance to change the narrative of his career, but it's telling that he hasn't quite broken through as a prominent rotation fixture, let alone a starter.

At the very least, the Hawks have managed to bring out the best in athletic forwards/big men and developed them into quality starting-level players. Even John Collins was selected in the middle of the first round and he turned in a few productive seasons for Atlanta before he was traded away to the Utah Jazz.

Trae Young's presence makes life easier for every big man the Hawks have, which explains why the likes of Johnson, Okongwu, and Collins thrive alongside him. Young is a pick-and-roll connoisseur who works his magic with any highflying big man, which explains a lot of why this archetype of player seem to develop well in the Hawks ecosystem since 2018.

To that end, targeting Asa Newell with the 22nd pick could end up being a major win for the Hawks. According to the latest ClutchPoints mock draft, Newell is still projected to be available when the Hawks make their second selection, and he could be another developmental win for the team considering how athletically-gifted he is.

Newell projects as a major two-way force who has the size, speed, and leaping ability to be a nuisance in lob actions as well as be a major disruptor at the point of attack. He also seems to have the motor necessary to function in a high-paced environment, and the Hawks, a team that loves to run and score in bunches, would love to have someone who can keep up with their breakneck pace.

The Georgia product cannot space the floor reliably at the moment, but neither could Johnson coming out of Duke. But at just 19 years of age, there is plenty of time for him to polish his offensive game. It took Johnson until his third season to break out; a similar thing could happen to Newell.

Drafting a point guard could be the way for the Hawks, especially with Bufkin not developing as they had hoped. But they might be best served using the 13th pick for that instead. The 22nd pick is something they can reserve to select someone projected to have a high ceiling, and Newell fits that bill to a T.