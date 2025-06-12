Arkansas basketball and head coach John Calipari recently received some good news, as they've landed a new prospect, according to ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

“NEWS: Bosnian center Elmir Dzafic has committed to Arkansas, agent Misko Raznatovic told ESPN. The 19-year-old 7-footer played for KK Bosna Sarajevo in the Adriatic League 2nd division this season,” Givony wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Arkansas will now have 13 players with the addition of Dzafic, and he will be the second Euro player to be brought in by Calipari. Zvonimir Ivisic was on the roster last year, but he has now transferred to Illinois. During his time playing for the U18 European Championship, Dzafic made a name for himself by making things happen in the paint as he averaged 13.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.

While he played for the KK Bosna in the Adriatic League 2nd Division, Dzafic averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

Article Continues Below

The Razorbacks will be a team to watch out for next season as they'll be bringing back the core group of D.J. Wagner, Trevon Brazile, Billy Richmond, and Karter Knox. Knox considered going into the NBA Draft, but decided to run it back with Arkansas. As far as their freshman class, it will include five-star prospects Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas, and four-star prospects Karin Rtail and Isaiah Sealy.

Outside of the players, there had been rumors flying around that Calipari may be considered as one of the options for the New York Knicks head coach position. Though he did coach in the NBA during the 1990s, Calipari let it be known during a recent appearance on the Golic and Golic Show that he does not plan on leaving Arkansas.

“I’ve been at Arkansas one year. People are totally committed and committed to me, personally,” Calipari said. “I’m coaching at Arkansas.”