It seemed like Dusty May and the Michigan basketball team's offseason couldn't get any better, but now it's looking like it might. German standout Malick Kordel has received attention from Michigan, Butler, BYU, Iowa, Villanova and Xavier, and he is now enrolled at the University of Michigan. There has been no official announcement made yet by Kordel or the Wolverines, but it's looking like May just landed another elite prospect.

“Michigan basketball may be making a BIG addition to its roster: 7-foot German center Malick Kordel has enrolled at the University of Michigan,” Alejandro Zúñiga said in a post. “He fielded interest from Iowa, Xavier, Butler, BYU, and Villanova.”

Malick Kordel is a 7'1″ center from Fraport, Germany. Kordel has been playing for the Fraport Skyliners, which is a professional club in Frankfurt, Germany. Kordel was born is 2004, so his freshman year of college would've been back in 2022. He isn't a player who will need to come in and adjust to the college level as he will be older than most players at this level, and his professional experience in Germany should translate very well.

Dusty May led the Michigan basketball team to a Big Ten Tournament title and Sweet 16 berth in his first season, and now he is gearing up for something big next year. It's hard to argue that any team in the country has had a better offseason than Michigan, and that was the case before this likely addition of Kordel. The Wolverines do have some key players returning from last year's team like Nimari Burnett and Will Tschetter to name a couple, and they also have the #2 transfer portal class, according to 247Sports. That class includes the top player in the portal, Yaxel Lendeborg, who was a projected first-round NBA Draft pick.

All in all, things are looking great ahead of Dusty May's second year at Michigan. The Wolverines currently have the fourth best odds to win the national championship at +1500 odds. Expectations are through the roof for Michigan just two years after one of the worst seasons in program history.