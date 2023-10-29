Kansas State basketball star Nae'Qwon Tomlin was arrested early Sunday morning in Manhattan on charges of disorderly conduct and brawling or fighting, according to Kellis Robinett of the Wichita Eagle. He was later released on $750 bond.

The senior big man was reportedly detained at Tubby's Sports Bar—in the heart of Aggieville, Manhattan's entertainment district and a popular area for K-State students—by Riley County Police at 1:52 a.m. A spokesperson for the Wildcats' basketball team has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Tomlin averaged 10.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, one steal and 1.2 blocks per game for K-State last season while shooting 50% from the field and 27.5% from three, starting each of his team's 36 games on the interior. He was especially effective on the Wildcats' run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, averaging 12.5 points, five rebounds, two blocks and 1.5 steals across four games. The 6'10 forward went through the early stages of the NBA Draft process before ultimately deciding to return to Manhattan for his senior season.

A transfer from Chipola Community College in Florida, Tomlin is K-State leading returning scorer and rebounder following the graduations of point guard Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson. Nowell, a breakout star of March Madness, is now a two-way player for the Toronto Raptors, while Johnson, selected with the 50th overall pick of the 2023 draft, signed a two-way deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jerome Tang's team, unranked to begin the season, is set to tipoff 2023-24 against No. 21 USC on November 6th.