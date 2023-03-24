Markquis Nowell is the key to the Kansas State basketball team, and the 5-8 point guard put on a superb display against Michigan State in the Sweet 16 game at Madison Square Garden. Nowell scored 20 points and set an NCAA tournament record with 19 assists in leading Kansas State to a 98-93 overtime victory.

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell knocked down an unbelievable 3-pointer while falling on a hobbled ankle 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/FDgJAS82i0 — For The Win (@ForTheWin) March 24, 2023

The lightning quick guard went to the bench early in the second half after twisting his ankle. The Wildcats training staff taped him up quickly, and he tested the ankle on the sidelines. Despite limping, he went right back in the game.

On an ensuing possession, Nowell had the ball in his hands as he was being harassed by the Michigan State defense. Nowell appeared to lose possession for an instant, but then quickly recovered with the shot clock draining. The guard turned the corner on one leg and hoisted a 3-point shot. While he appeared to be off course, the ball hit the backboard and went in for the Wildcats.

Getting a Markquis Nowell jersey — Justin Clark (@zer0clarkthirty) March 24, 2023

This is an absolutely legendary Markquis Nowell performance and there are still 10 minutes left in a one-point game — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) March 24, 2023

Markquis Nowell is awesome. Great game — Dennis Fithian (@dennisfithian) March 24, 2023

After he made the shot, Kansas State fans anointed their hero for his heroic play.

The Wildcats needed every bit of Nowell’s ability to compete with Michigan State, one of the nation’s most battle-tested teams in the nation. Michigan State had earned its spot in the Sweet 16 with victories over USC and Marquette in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.

Kansas State had earned its position in the third round after victories over Montana State and Kentucky.

Both teams went back and forth in their matchup as a late Michigan State rally sent the game into overtime. Markquis Nowell keyed the Wildcats in the overtime and propelled them into the Elite Eight.