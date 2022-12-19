By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Will Howard is set to start the Sugar Bowl for Kansas State football, according to Kellis Robinett of The Wichita Eagle. That isn’t necessarily surprising, given how well Howard is playing, as well as the fact that projected starter Adrian Martinez has been dealing with a lower left leg injury. What could potentially be surprising is that Martinez could play a role in the Sugar Bowl game against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Robinett adds that Martinez is back at practice and that the Wildcats would “love to get him involved”, provided he is healthy enough to suit up for the Sugar Bowl.

Martinez initially suffered the leg injury during Kansas State’s November win over Baylor, with Will Howard stepping in and throwing three touchdown passes to lead the Wildcats to victory.

It’s been Howard’s show ever since, as the junior quarterback has fired 15 touchdown passes against just two interceptions while leading Kansas State football to four straight wins, including a Big 12 title win over TCU.

Given that impressive track record, it would be hard to believe that the Wildcats would turn away from Howard, especially in their biggest game of the year, the Sugar Bowl against Alabama.

However, it’s reportedly something the program is weighing as Martinez works his way back to health. Of course, it’s also worth noting that this could be a form of gamesmanship on the part of Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman in an effort to keep Alabama guessing.

Time will tell as to what the Wildcats’ official quarterback plan is.