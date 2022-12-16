By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl? That’s perhaps the biggest Alabama football storyline with the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State slated for New Year’s Eve. Young and Anderson, the Tide’s two best players, have been garnering a considerable amount of NFL Draft hype ever since last year.

While both Alabama football players are undoubtedly headed to the NFL, their decision to head for the pros might not be imminent. The Crimson Tide aren’t expected to have any Sugar Bowl opt-outs at this time, according to Aaron Suttles of The Athletic.

“As of the time of this writing, there’s an expectation that Alabama will not have any opt-outs for the bowl game. Practice begins Friday, and every player who isn’t injured is expected to participate. There are still a couple of weeks until the bowl, so things can change in terms of whether a player plays or not, but as of now there are not expected to be opt-outs.”

Suttles reports that “every player who isn’t injured is expected to participate.” That’s great news for Alabama football fans, who have been holding their breath when it comes to Bryce Young and Will Anderson’s Sugar Bowl statuses.

Both Young and Anderson are projected top-10 NFL Draft picks.

Neither player has tipped their hand to their draft intentions at this time, with each player saying they were undecided on their Alabama football futures after the Iron Bowl.

Head coach Nick Saban had said he would be speaking to the players a couple of weeks ago. Could Saban have had a conversation with Bryce Young and Will Anderson- and gotten a feeling that both wanted to play in the Sugar Bowl?

If so, that’s great news for Alabama football’s chances of winning the game.