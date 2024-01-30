Kansas State women's basketball climbs to No. 2 in AP Top 25, defying odds without star Ayoka Lee.

The Kansas State women's basketball team has continued to defy expectations, even in the absence of their All-American forward Ayoka Lee because of an injury. The Wildcats have not only maintained their winning streak but have also soared to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25, a feat unprecedented for a team that began the season unranked.

Ayoka Lee, the 6-foot-6 cornerstone of the Wildcats both in offense and defense, has been sidelined due to an ankle injury. Lee is slated to return to the Wildcats in three weeks, yet her temporary absence has not dampened the spirits of the team.

“I think everybody has had to step up their game in ways that maybe we weren't doing before,” fifth-year senior Gabby Gregory said, via Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. “It's a testament to how hard we work.”

The Wildcats' journey this season has been nothing short of impressive. Kansas State is riding a 14-game winning streak, tying a school record, and have shown exceptional depth, with eight players averaging significant playing time. This depth has been crucial in compensating for Lee's absence.

Gregory, a key player and the Wildcats' third-leading scorer, highlighted the team's strategic shift in the wake of Lee's injury. The focus has been on a collective effort in defense, rebounding and a more dynamic offensive play. The team's ability to adapt and overcome has been evident in their recent victories, including a significant win over Big 12 newcomer BYU.

Coach Jeff Mittie remains optimistic about the Kansas State's prospects, especially with the eventual return of Lee.

The benefit of this is when Lee comes back, we can have a much stronger, deeper team.” Mittie said.

With players like Jaelyn Glenn stepping up and the team showcasing its hardworking ethos, Kansas State women's basketball has become a formidable force in women's basketball.

“You know, I don't think a lot of teams thought we could win these big games without Ayoka out here, but everyone had to step up their game, and everyone has to play at a higher level without her out here,” Gregory said. “But we're just going to fight as hard as we can all 40 minutes and that's the best we can do.”