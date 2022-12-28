Katie Ledecky adds to legacy with second female athlete of year selection

Katie Ledecky went into 2022 as one of the greatest athletes of all-time. The legacy the swimming great has built since winning a gold medal in 2012 as a 15 year old has resulted in Ledecky being named as the Associated Press’ Female Athlete of the Year. This is the second time she has been selected for the honor by the AP.

“I know so many great athletes have won this honor,” Ledecky told ESPN. “I’m really happy — happy with how my year went, and also excited about the future.”

Ledecky has dominated swimming for the last decade. She has all of the top-23 times in the 800 meter freestyle and landed two world records in 2022. She has held the long-course world record in both the 800- and 1,500-meter free since 2013, according to the AP.

“I’m always setting new goals for myself,” Ledecky said. “I enjoy the process more and more every year. What it takes to stay at this level. What it takes to continue to have your eyes set on something that’s a couple of years away.”

Ledecky, who has won nine gold medals in the World Championships, is always trying to improve. She is 25 years old but knows that as she continues to compete that she needs to stay on top of being in shape. If anyone is going to maintain the level of success for years to come, it is Ledecky.

“I might be one of the few swimmers who loves the training even more than the racing,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong: I love the racing, too. But I truly enjoy going to practice every day. I’m excited when I go to bed for practice in the morning.”