Kayla Nicole is speaking her truth. The sportscaster and model spoke to Angel Reese on her podcast “Unapologetically Angel” where she spoke about her former relationship with Travis Kelce and how his current romance with Taylor Swift has affected her own life.

“My biggest advice in dating an athlete is to always have your own,” Kayla Nicole told Reese. “It is really easy to get caught up in their dream, their vision for their life. Something that I had to learn early on was that the relationship could be over tomorrow and what do you have?”

Kayla Nicole described her on-and-off relationship with Kelce which lasted between 2017-2022. She shared some of the lessons that she learned about herself and what she is not going to do in her future relationships.

“At the time it was a long-distance relationship, I was going back-and-forth. I was in-between apartments and thought “it's cool, we're going to get married and I'm going to move into the house, I don't really need an apartment,” the model shared.

“We broke up, my lease was up, my lease on my car was up all at the same time. Thankfully we ended up getting back together but from that point moving forward I was like I don't care who I date, I'm going to always have my own place, my own car. Support their career [and] prioritize my own goals,” she declared.

How Was Kayla Nicole Impacted by Travis Kelce's Relationship With Taylor Swift?

Kelce and Swift went public with their romance in September 2023. Now that the couple has been dating for a year, Kayla Nicole reflected on how online trolls have targeted her on social media.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and online chaos didn't impact me, even to this day,” Kayla Nicole said. “You could go to my most recent posts and people would be debating why I am worthless.”

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued adding that celebrity status has a lot to do with the extra attention. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

While it has been a couple of years since Kelce and Kayla Nicole have been a couple she remembered how hard their breakup was behind the scenes.

“I think the combination of everything is the perfect storm to make you want to disappear from the world entirely,” she said.

She added: “Behind closed doors, the hardest part is losing a partner, a best friend, speaking every day to cutting ties. Then you throw in social media.”

Kayla Nicole went to social media amid the backlash she received from online trolls.

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love,” she began the address on Instagram. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough.”

Kayla Nicole continued, “They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart.”

“You don't have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey. Preserve your heart, even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries, you do not have to engage. You do not have to respond because there is power in your silence.”

Despite the hard times she's faced in the wake of their breakup, she doesn't regret her relationship with the tight end.

“It was a good time,” Kayla Nicole told Reese. “It was great. He is a great guy, it was a good time in my life. So many lessons learned.”

