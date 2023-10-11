Ever since the internet caught wind of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's budding romance, they have not been fair to the tight end's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. Now, the broadcast journalist is taking the negative comments comparing her and the pop star and taking a positive viewpoint in a new video.

“It’s always been really important for me to use my platform, not to create division, but to elevate and unite women, Black women specifically,” she said before beginning her note titled “Dear Black Girl” which she shared on her Instagram account.

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love,” she began the address. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough.”

Kayla Nicole continued, “They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart.”

“You don't have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey. Preserve your heart, even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries, you do not have to engage. You do not have to respond because there is power in your silence.”

Towards the end of her video she had some positive affirmations for her fans to follow. “Most importantly, I want you to remember that you are loved. You are valued. You are allowed to take up space. You deserve protection and your feelings — they matter too.”

Normani commented on the video writing, “[red heart] beautifully said queen.”

“Catfish” host and model Kamie Crawford wrote, “It’s the absolute class for me. So proud of you and your grace.”

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole's Relationship

The former couple dated on and off for five years before calling it quits last year. The couple began dating in 2017 after the two had been “insta flirting” for a couple of months according to a screenshot per Kayla Nicole per TMZ. Now, Kelce has been linked to Taylor Swift as the two have been seen hanging out and she has attended two of his games so far this season.

