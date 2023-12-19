Former Hornets guard and UConn national champ Kemba Walker got real about his life after the NBA.

Kemba Walker is one of the most beloved figures in the history of Connecticut basketball and the Charlotte Hornets franchise, an athletic and explosive guard who took over games with a combination of speed, streaky shooting and athleticism.

Walker played nine games for the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022-2023 season, his last in the National Basketball Association after twelve seasons.

Recently, a rookie Eastern Conference guard was paid a big-time compliment when his game was compared to Kemba Walker's. The one game that ruined Walker's otherwise successful career in the NBA was revealed.

On Monday, Walker's thoughts on playing overseas were finally unveiled.

Walker's Basketball Second Life

Walker, a 6-foot, 184 pound guard, currently wears his familiar #15 jersey for AS Monaco in the small country on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

With a points-per-game average of just 3.5, a far cry from his NBA average of 19.3 you might think Walker wouldn't be enjoying his time overseas.

Walker appears happy to be playing overseas according to a recently released video interview.

"I'm playing basketball. I can't complain at all… I'm in a great place. I'm in Monaco. I'm traveling the world. I'm getting to see Europe… I'm having a great time." Kemba Walker on his experience playing in Europe

Fans, Readers React to Walker's New Life on X

Fans and commenters responded to Walker's video update with candor on X.

“Good for him!!! Some of y'all are some weirdos and love jokin on dudes when they get down/hit a rough patch,” one reader said. “Glad he isn’t letting it get to him and he has the right perspective.”

“Yeah still hooping no need to complain,” another reader added.

Walker led the Connecticut basketball team to a 2011 NCAA championship with an MVP performance in the title game. The Huskies won 53 to 41 over the Butler Bulldogs, who were led by Matt Howard, Shelvin Mack and others.

Walker had a game-high 16 points in that game.

His NBA career high for a season is 25.6 points, set in 2018-2019 with the Charlotte Hornets.