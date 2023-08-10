Kemba Walker was one of the few top-10 picks the Charlotte Hornets had under Michael Jordan that found success. He was a three-time All-Star in his eight seasons and led them to the playoffs twice but with no playoff series wins. After playing in the least number of games in his career during the 2020-2021 season with the Boston Celtics, his career began to go in a downward spiral.

Kemba Walker's path to the NBA

Walker was one of the most talked about prospects in college basketball. He led the UConn Huskies to the 2011 NCAA championship and went on one of the most successful March Madness runs of all time. Despite his lack of size, Walker relied on his speed, shooting, and crafty dribbling to get himself open. In fact, he was the leading scorer of the nation during his junior year.

Walker would have his struggles as he started his NBA career. After getting picked 9th by the Hornets (previously named the Bobcats), the NBA went on a lockout. Once the season started and ended, the Hornets had the lowest win percentage in NBA history finishing with a record of 7-59 (.106). The team would show improvement with Walker as the lead point guard but never resulting in a deep playoff run.

After losing superstar guard Kyrie Irving in free agency, the Celtics signed Walker to a four-year deal worth $141 million. He would be named an all-star his first season, but that's when Walker's career started to crash.

The downfall of Kemba Walker

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

In the days leading up to the game, the Celtics medical staff imposed a strict 20-minute restriction on Walker. This was done to avoid any major swelling on his left knee. However, during the game he played exactly 29 minutes and 10 seconds, finishing with 23 points and three assists.

The extra minutes caused Walker's knee to swell up, causing him to have his knee drained which had him sidelined for three weeks. When he returned, his game began to falter. Walker went from averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.1 rebounds pre-all-star to only averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds the rest of the season.

Walker was then traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021 for Al Horford, then immediately asked to be bought out to sign with the New York Knicks. His last stint in the NBA was playing for the Dallas Mavericks on a 10-day contract. On July 21, 2023, Walker signed with Euro League club AS Monaco to try and get his career back on track.

At 33 years old, Walker still has a lot to offer a championship contender in the NBA. Hopefully, this short stint playing outside the Association will be enough to get him back on a team by next season.

Whatever Happened To Kemba Walker? 👀 I Clutch #Shorts – YouTube