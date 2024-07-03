Kemba Walker announced his retirement from professional basketball on Tuesday on social media, officially marking the end of the four-time All-Star's 13-year professional career. Walker's illustrious career included stops with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks before playing his final season of pro basketball in Europe for AS Monaco.

Walker also led Connecticut to a national championship in 2011, averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in one of the best individual seasons in college basketball history.

Kemba Walker joined the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast hosted by former Knicks superstar and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony and comedian and internet personality The Kid Mero to reflect on his decision to retire.

“I'm done playing, it was a hell of a run, it was a run that I still can't kind of fathom,” Walker said. “I still can't believe the things I've done in my basketball career, especially with all of the doubt I got coming in to all levels.”

Kemba Walker then began thanking some of the most influential people in his life.

“I always had a great support system to take me through all of these obstacles… I just want to thank everybody,” Walker said. “My family, my Mom and my Dad are my number one supporters, they're the reason I am who I am today.”

“All of my coaches, I can't name all of my coaches but my junior high coach, one of the first guys who ever believed in me, his name is Karl Nickerson,” Walker continued. “He was making sure I worked, making sure I didn't miss any practices, making sure I got home, whatever I needed he provided.”

“At the next level, at Rice in Harlem, my coach Moe Hicks taught me the game differently,” Walker said. “He made my transition so easy on every level. When I went from high school to college, the reason I could play right away was because of Moe Hicks.”

The full episode featuring Walker will be released on Friday.

Kemba Walker announces retirement

Walker first burst into the national spotlight in 2011 with the UConn Huskies when he eliminated the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Big East quarterfinal. It was in that game where he made one of the most famous plays in college basketball history, pulling off an ankle-breaking step-back jump shot that also earned him the nickname “Cardiac Kemba” due to his late-game heroics.

After being drafted ninth overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Bobcats (now Hornets), Walker became one of the top scoring guards and playmakers in the league. His best season came in 2018-19 with the Hornets when he was selected to the All-Star team and All-NBA Third Team while posting averages of 25.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 4.4 rebounds. Walker is commonly regarded as the best player in Charlotte's history.

Walker then signed with the Celtics and made his fourth and final All-Star team with Boston in 2019-20, averaging 20.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.9 rebounds while leading his new team to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Walker finished his NBA career with short stints on the Knicks and Mavericks before spending this past season in Europe with Monaco in the EuroLeague.