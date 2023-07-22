Four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker surprised the basketball world when he signed a deal with AS Monaco, seemingly bringing an end to his storied basketball career stateside.

At 33-years-old, Walker is still young enough to make an impact for an NBA team, but his physical decline has had a dramatic impact on his play. Walker not only came off the bench for the first time in his career last season while playing for the Dallas Mavericks but only appeared in nine games period.

From the perspective of a player that's no longer a hot commodity in the NBA, it's certainly understandable why Walker would make the move abroad, as he would note in an interview posted on the team's official website:

“The club was very interested in me, and I just wanted to be part of a club that wanted me, that believed in me. I saw that the directors felt I could help them reach another level. That’s what convinced me and made me decide to join Monaco… I just want to keep playing basketball at a high level, and Monaco allows me to do that.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As for the possibility of him returning to the NBA? Walker hasn't shut the door, but he isn't looking too far ahead or too far back right now.

“I’m not certain,” Walker says. “I mean, the NBA is obviously the main goal, but I’ve played there for many years. For now, I’m solely focused on my new adventure, this experience that awaits me with the new life I’m going to have.”

“I’m so excited and eager to seize this opportunity in Monaco,” he finishes. “I can’t wait to explore the city and meet the people, my teammates, the staff, and everything surrounding the club. We’re going to have some great moments…”