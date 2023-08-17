Kendrick Perkins is not afraid to voice an opinion, and his latest prediction relates to next season's MVP race.

Speaking on NBA Today, the on-court agitator turned off-court agitator was asked about the prospects of Anthony Davis winning the MVP. The question came in response to Kevin Garnett's statement that he expects Davis to win the MVP within the next two year. But Perkins doesn't quite agree.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

“[Anthony Davis] is an exceptional top 5 talent in the league… But if you asking me about my MVP pick… I'm going with Giannis Antetokounmpo… That's who I got coming into the season.”

Antetokounmpo, of course, is already a two-time winner of the award, having taken it out in consecutive seasons in 2019 and 2020. And since then, it's not as though he's taken a step back – in contrast, the Greek Freak has delivered with remarkable consistency over the past five years, with the primary factors stopping him from winning a third MVP Award to this point in his career being voter fatigue, and the dominance of a guy called Nikola Jokic (and this past season, Joel Embiid).

Those three were the nominal favorites throughout the course of last season, so Kendrick Perkins isn't exactly going out on a limb by suggesting Giannis can win a third. And as for Davis – few would doubt that he has the ability. He's got as much of that as perhaps anybody int he league. As Perkins alluded to, however, health will play a big role, while his ability to put in the kind of consistent effort for which Antetokounmpo is so renowned will also be necessary if he's to truly put himself in the conversation.