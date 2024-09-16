While on ESPN, former NBA player Kendrick Perkins was asked what move this offseason will move the needle the most, and he said the New York Knicks' acquisition of Mikal Bridges is that move while comparing him to Jrue Holiday joining the Boston Celtics.

“I'm going with the New York Knicks getting Mikal Bridges,” Kendrick Perkins said on ESPN. “Look, he could be what Jrue Holiday is for the Boston Celtics. That's how elite this young man is on both ends of the floor. We saw it when Phoenix made that run with Devin Booker and CP3 to the NBA Finals, and just remember a couple seasons ago he averaged 26 points, and I know he only played in about 27 games, but still I'm to the point now where I don't even look at Mikal Bridges as a role player. He's a guy that's an All-Star caliber player, and I think that was the best addition this offseason, plus he's a Tom Thibodeau type of guy.”

The Knicks are betting that Mikal Bridges joining his college teammates in Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, among the other quality players in an established culture with Tom Thibodeau, helps them challenge for an NBA title this season. It was quite a package the Knicks gave up for Bridges, but they clearly believe he was the missing piece to make them title contenders. Perkins is all-in on the move, as evidenced by his take on ESPN.

Knicks set for exciting season with Mikal Bridges in the fold

It will be interesting to see how Bridges fares with the Knicks, and it does help that he knows how to play with his former Villanova teammates. Jalen Brunson will still lead the way as the main star of the team, while Julius Randle will return from shoulder surgery as well as another source of offense.

Bridges joins OG Anunoby to create what should be an elite wing duo. OG Anunoby, a three-and-d type of player who is one of the best wing defenders in the game re-signed with the team this summer. Bridges' defense took a bit of a dive with the Brooklyn Nets as he assumed the main role on offense, but he should be playing a similar role to what he had with the Phoenix Suns, when he was in contention for the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

The Knicks already had a good team that could have made the Eastern Conference Finals with a little bit better injury luck, but with Bridges in the fold, they are a team to watch for this season.