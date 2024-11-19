For the longest time, defense has been the Cleveland Cavaliers' identity. Without their defense, Cleveland wouldn't be where they are right now. When new head coach Kenny Atkinson took the job, the defense was the one thing he didn't want the Cavs to change. However, in Cleveland's undefeated start to the season, their defense has sometimes been lacking. Atkinson has called out his team's defensive effort. Against the Charlotte Hornets, the message was the same. If the Cavs didn't clean up their sometimes lackadaisical defense, their unbeaten start to the year would end sooner than expected.

“I felt like tonight, I felt it like, ‘Is this the one? Is this going to be the one that knocks us out?’ There’s an extra tension on the bench. It’s almost like playoff-like,” Atkinson said. “We don’t want to lose here in front of our fans. I don’t want to lose to Charlotte. I definitely felt that.”

Charlotte burned Cleveland's man-to-man scheme throughout the game with relentless drives and pinpoint kick-outs for open three-point shots. It felt like the Cavs' inability to defend the Hornets would give them their first loss of the year. But to keep that from happening, Cleveland adjusted to help keep their unblemished record

What adjustment did the Cavs make to beat the Hornets?

While it might seem simple enough, Cleveland switched from playing man-to-man defense to a zone-based scheme. The Cavs used the zone for 85% of the fourth quarter, limiting the Hornets to just 15 points on 6-of-21 shooting, which helped Cleveland secure its 15th straight win. The game-changing adjustment, however, didn’t come from something Atkinson schemed up. Instead, it came from an unexpected source: sharpshooter Max Strus.

“Coach Max Strus,” Cavs guard Darius Garland said postgame. “We’re still learning from him, even though he’s on the sideline, he’s still preaching about the zone.

“The two-three definitely slowed them down from all their driving opportunities and just getting us in rotation a lot. So, I’ll definitely put it on the zone for sure. Saving us.”\

Strus was one of Cleveland’s most impactful players last year. While a nagging ankle injury has kept him sidelined this season, it hasn't stopped Strus from remaining impactful. During practice, Strus took charge of a drill, directing rotations and explaining how to neutralize driving lanes. The buy-in was immediate. Cavs big man Jarrett Allen, who anchors the zone in the paint, credited Strus’ insights with sparking their defensive resurgence.

“It’s an excellent scheme about how we guard the zone,” Allen said. “Shout out to Max. He kind of put the zone in. He was a coach for a day telling us where to be and how to guard certain things, and just our energy in the zone. We communicate well. We know when to box out. We know that if Evan goes, I have his back. It’s just a good tandem of movement that works well together.”