Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Kentucky Wildcats have become a factory for NBA players, and they will see a few changes again. Jacob Toppin, the brother of New York Knicks forward Obi, has decided to declare for the NBA Draft, per his official Twitter page.

“I’ve loved my time here, but I’m ready to finally fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. With that being said I will be entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft.”

Jacob Toppin posted a lengthy message, and after three seasons at Kentucky following his transfer from Rhode Island, he leaves with NBA aspirations. Toppin started just four games a season ago, but with Bryce Hopkins transferring to Providence, Toppin immediately became the next guy up and made the most of the opportunity.

Jacob Toppin grew up at Kentucky. First 3 college seasons: Started 9 of 33 games, 17.8 mpg, 5.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 0.8 apg. Senior at Kentucky: Started 31 of 33 games, 31.4 mpg, 12.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.2 apg. Had a 20-game stretch of 51% FG, 42% 3s, 14.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.6 apg. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) March 31, 2023

Toppin averaged 12.4 PPG with 6.8 rebounds and started 31 of 33 games for Kentucky. Cason Wallace and Oscar Tshiebwe are a couple of other Kentucky players expected to head for the NBA Draft. Once again, John Calipari will have to remake the roster following a loss to Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Toppin’s transformation is one of the best stories in college basketball, and he went from a three-star recruit at Rhode Island to an everyday starter for one of the bluebloods of college basketball. It will be worth monitoring Toppin’s draft stock as he goes through the process after a terrific year at Kentucky.

With Jacob Toppin headed for the NBA Draft, maybe we can see an Obi-Jacob battle in the Slam Dunk Contest.