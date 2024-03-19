John Calipari's Kentucky basketball was designated as the 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament South Region on Selection Sunday.
The Wildcats excel offensively, ranking third with an average of 89.4 points per game. They also boast impressive offensive metrics, sitting sixth in overall offensive rating. However, their defensive performances have raised major concerns heading to the Big Dance, as they currently ranking 108th in the country.
The question remains whether the Wildcats can improve defensively enough to mount a serious tournament run. Coach Calipari hinted at potential solutions while suggesting that additional strategies are also being considered.
John Calipari’s tweaks
“I got some things I think I’m gonna have to try to do. So I got a couple tweaks in mind if a team has guards that just break us down. What else can we do? How about if I put both seven-footers in? It may take away a little offense but now you got two seven-footers, a little harder to score at the rim. So there are some different things we can do,” John Calipari said via Kentucky Sports Radio.
Calipari has previously hinted at the prospect of playing two seven-footers together, although this configuration has yet to materialize significantly during games.
This season, there have been only a few instances where at least two of Kentucky's three seven-footers – Ugonna Onyenso, Zvonimir Ivisic, and Aaron Bradshaw – have been simultaneously on the court.
Kentucky basketball's bigs with small minutes
Apart from 6-foot-9 forward Tre Mitchell, Kentucky basketball's top seven players in minutes per game are all guards. While Onyenso and Zvonimir provide size in limited minutes, 7-foot-1 freshman Aaron Bradshaw has seen even less playing time, with just 12 minutes in the last three games.
To make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats will need to make defensive adjustments. In their recent loss to Texas A&M basketball, Kentucky struggled to contain drives to the rim, highlighting the need for improved defensive strategies.
Calipari's focus now shifts to facing 14-seed Oakland basketball in Thursday's Round of 64 matchup.
The South features several notable teams, including 1-seed Houston, 2-seed Marquette, 4-seed Duke, 5-seed Wisconsin, and 15-seed Western Kentucky.