March Madness is finally here and the next few weeks are going to be filled with great college basketball. Kentucky basketball is one team that is capable of a deep run as they are a three seed this season, and they have been good all year long. The Wildcats are loaded with talent, and Kentucky head coach John Calipari thinks that some under the radar players could surprise people in the tournament.
Legends are made in March Madness, and Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari knows that. He has coached in quite a few tournaments, and this year, he thinks that Aaron Bradshaw is going to have a couple big games.
“I don't know when it will be, but you guys will look at me and say, Why wasn't Cal playing this kid?” Calipari said, according to an article from Sports Illustrated. “The same thing with Z (Zvonimir Ivisic).”
We'll see if Calipari is right. Aaron Bradshaw already has an advantage over most players in college basketball as he is 7'1″, and same with Ivisic as he is 7'2″. Will Kentucky birth a new March Madness legend in the coming weeks?
Kentucky is the three seed in the South Region and they will take on the 14 seed Oakland on Thursday night to begin their run at a national title. The Wildcats are obviously big favorites, and they are expected to make some noise in the tournament. The top seed in their region is Houston, and the two seed in the region is Marquette. Those teams would be tough challenges for the Wildcats, but they are capable of going far.