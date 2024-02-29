It's almost March, and you know what that means. The NCAA Tournament is right around the corner, and the Kentucky basketball is once again preparing to make a run at a national title. The Wildcats are having another good season, and a kid from Kentucky is one of their star players this year.
Reed Sheppard grew up in London, Kentucky, and he always dreamed of playing for the Kentucky basketball team. His dream became a reality as he is now playing with the Wildcats, and he has been outstanding this season.
Sheppard is averaging over 12 PPG for Kentucky this year, and one of the best moments of the season came for him on Tuesday. The Wildcats were in a tussle with Mississippi State, and the game came right down to the wire. The Bulldogs tied the game with a late three, but Sheppard took matters into his own hands after that and sunk the game-winner with just under one second remaining. He was the hero for Kentucky.
When Reed Sheppard was growing up in Kentucky, one his favorite Wildcats players was Rex Chapman. He always looked up to him, and now, Chapman is talking about Sheppard and the special things that he is doing with the Kentucky basketball team.
“When I ask his dad how Reed is doing, he knows I mean how is he handling all the people, the crush of all this on his shoulders,” Rex Chapman said, according to an article from The Athletic. “The important thing is he has a great support system. I really didn’t, and I was more immature than him at this age. So you do wonder how Reed does it, how he makes such an incredibly hard thing look so easy, until you remember who his parents are. Then you go, well, that makes perfect sense. He was literally born to do this.”
This whole season has been a pretty cool experience for the Kentucky freshman. We'll see how far Sheppard and the Wildcats can make it in what has been a special season for the Kentucky native.