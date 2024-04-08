The first domino is falling. Following the earth-shattering news that John Calipari is leaving Kentucky basketball to become the new head coach for Arkansas, former McDonald's All-American Aaron Bradshaw is entering the transfer portal, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello.
Big Blue Nation knows that sweeping changes are coming, but their patience might be tested in the immediate aftermath of this major coaching departure. Although fans were growing tired of the Wildcats' March melancholy, they will likely miss the plethora of five-star recruits and future NBA lottery picks who flocked to Lexington to play for Calipari.
Perhaps the new man in charge, whoever that may be, can stockpile premier talent in short order. Until that day comes, however, more highly-touted prospects are probably going to enter the portal, possibly to follow Coach Cal to Fayetteville. There was always a chance Bradshaw would transfer, however.
The big man averaged just 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 26 games during his freshman season. The possibility of him seeking a bigger role elsewhere existed with or without Calipari manning the sidelines. Assuming he chooses wisely, Bradshaw should have the opportunity to showcase his ample potential and revive his future NBA Draft stock.
Regardless of his own decision-making process, the program must prepare for a mass exodus. A new day has dawned in the Bluegrass State, one that brings hope to some, and dread to others.
As the John Calipari era ends, Kentucky braces for roster turnover
Many people were calling for Calipari to be removed after another early NCAA Tournament exit, as the great-on-paper Wildcats fell to No. 14 seed Oakland in the Round of 64. One can only bust so many brackets for so long before the murmurs turn to emphatic pleas. Despite all the noise, a split seemed improbable at this time.
Firing Calipari would force the university to suffer through a $33 million buyout. Hence, the Wildcats opted to keep the 2012 national champion. But he had his own ideas.
This stunning move within the SEC was part of a chain reaction sequence first triggered by Andy Enfield's decision to join SMU. Eric Musselman fills the USC vacancy, and now John Calipari is committing to the Razorbacks. The seismic waves still reverberating throughout the NCAA are only going to increase once Kentucky basketball plugs in their own open slot.